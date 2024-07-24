A live-in couple was arrested after allegedly selling shabu to a police asset in Sitio Sagipit, Poblacion District 1, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, at 11:44 last night, July 23.

The suspects were identified as Glomart Maglangit, also known as “Mar,” from Brgy. San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, and his live-in partner, Rowena Beligan, a businesswoman from Brgy. Rio Tuba, Bataraza, southern Palawan.

Beligan was previously arrested in 2016 along with her first husband. Her husband was convicted, and while Beligan was acquitted, she was arrested again in the same case in 2022.

“She was acquitted in her first case. She and her then-husband Jilical Beligan, who was convicted, were caught together. In 2022, she was arrested again, then availed of plea bargaining,” according to a statement from a source at the Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS) who wished to remain anonymous.

The couple was caught selling 0.36 grams of suspected shabu in exchange for ₱1,000. After their arrest, five more sachets were found in their possession during a frisk, weighing a total of 16.97 grams.

Another sachet weighing 0.38 grams was also confiscated along with several drug paraphernalia.

In total, approximately 19.06 grams of what is alleged to be shabu was seized from the couple, with a market value of ₱28,590.

The suspects are currently in custody at Brooke’s Point MPS.