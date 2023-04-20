Listahanan 3, the government’s process for identifying the poor, reported that there are 70,723 households in the province of Palawan that have been designated as poor.

This is equivalent to 396,762 persons and constitutes 36.6% of the total number of households in the province, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office MIMAROPA in a statement.

According to the Listahanan data, the municipalities of Bataraza, Balabac, Taytay, and Rizal have the most significant proportion of impoverished households in the province.

Palawan is the first province to sign a Data Sharing Agreement (DSA)with DSWD MIMAROPA, demonstrating its commitment to using data for planning, budgeting, local investments, programming, and academic research.

DSWD Listahanan Regional Coordinator Ernie Jarabejo (far-right) and Information Technology Officer Edwin Ibo (far-left) hand over the list of poor to Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Abigail Ablaña (R) and designated Data Protection Officer Amie Dolor (L).

The data is in the Listahanan 3 list of the poor that the DSWD regional field office handed over to Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates after completing the requirements of the DSA.

Governor Socrates has expressed optimism over the potential of the Listahanan 3 to guide the priority initiatives of the provincial government and ensure that services are responsive to the needs of residents.

In order to visualize the socioeconomic position and efficiently cascade programs to the target receivers, he emphasized how important it is to have an information system that is both accessible and accurate in this day and age of the digital revolution.

Interested parties who wish to access the DSWD list of poor must comply with the standard DSA form, designate a data protection officer, and establish security measures in accordance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

