Part of SM’s mission is to promote a better quality of life for the communities it serves by supporting programs and activities that are socially responsible.



For four years since it opened, SM City Puerto Princesa has worked with the government in many of its projects and programs.



This time around, government services continue to be accommodated in SM City Puerto Princesa.

Here’s a list of these government services available for locals:





Voter Registration

Have you registered? SM Supermalls and Commission on Elections (COMELEC) have officially teamed up to provide voters with more registration venues at SM.



After signing a Memorandum of Agreement last August 27, 2021, at the SM Mall of Asia, COMELEC has opened satellite registration centers in SM Supermalls nationwide. This gives the public a safer, more convenient option amidst the prevailing Covid health crisis.



Here in Puerto Princesa, Voter Registration at SM is scheduled on Sept. 20-24, 2021 from 8AM-7PM and on Sept. 25, 2021 from 8AM-5PM.

COVID-19 Vaccination

SM, in partnership with various LGUs nationwide, continues its multi-mall vaccination program to help curb the spread of the COVID-19.



With its long-standing commitment in ensuring the health and safety of the public, SM provides convenient and accessible venues where the community can get vaccinated safely.



In SM City Puerto Princesa, more than 16,000 locals have already been vaccinated in support of the vaccination program of the City Government of Puerto Princesa.









National ID Registration

National ID Registration of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is also available at SM City Puerto Princesa.



Registration is open from Monday to Saturday, 10AM to 7PM at the 2nd Level, Services Zone beside Positive Living.









Gov’t Fees Payment

Aside from getting a National ID at SM, you can also process requests for Birth Certificate, Marriage Certificate, and CENOMAR at SM Store’s Customer Service with a minimal fee.



Once done with evaluation, payment for Ombudsman Clearance could also be accommodated there again.



SSS Payments are also accepted at Business Centers at the following locations: Customer Service Center at The SM Store Puerto Princesa; SM Supermarket; and 2nd Level in front of Cyberzone.





Coming Soon

SM City Puerto Princesa continues to partner with government agencies in bringing basic government services closer to the public.



Once finalized, other in-mall government services to be available at SM City Puerto Princesa soon include international vaccine certification at the Bureau of Quarantine satellite office, NBI clearance processing, passport application, and express services from government agencies such as PAGIBIG, PhilHealth, and GSIS.



For more updates, visit SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook.