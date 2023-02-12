Palawan-based Lionheart Farms was named the grand winner recently of the Sustainability Company Award at the 13th Asia CEO Awards 2022.

The company said the award acknowledges its dedication to lowering its environmental effect and encouraging sustainable regenerative agriculture methods.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and are committed to continuing our efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and protect our planet,” said the CEO of Lionheart Farms, Christian Eyde Moeller. “Our goal is to create a more sustainable food system that benefits both people and the environment.”

Moeller received the award on the last quarter of 2022 from the Asia CEO Awards, one of the largest events of its kind in the Philippines and in the Asia Pacific Region of its kind. Its purpose is to elevate the country to the position of the most desirable location in the world for multinational corporations to set up shop.

For many years, Lionheart Farms has been at the forefront of sustainable agriculture, adopting cutting-edge technologies and practices that reduce its carbon footprint and conserve resources in South Palawan. The company’s environmentally friendly approach extends beyond its farms, as it collaborates with suppliers and distributors to encourage environmentally friendly practices throughout the food chain.

One of the key elements of Lionheart Farms’ sustainability strategy is its use of regenerative agriculture. This approach goes beyond simply reducing negative environmental impacts, and actively seeks to improve the health of the soil and ecosystems on which the company operates. This includes planting cover crops, reducing tillage, and improving soil health and fertility.

Lionheart Farms said it is committed to promoting sustainable agriculture practices among its partners and peers. The company regularly hosts workshops and training sessions to educate farmers and other industry stakeholders about sustainable agriculture techniques. In addition, it works with local and national organizations to advocate for policies that promote sustainability and protect the environment.

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Lionheart Academy together with the local government unit of Rizal signed last January 26, 2023, a memorandum of agreement (MOA) during the Lionheart Academy launching held at the Lionheart Farms Building in Brgy. Punta Baja, Rizal, Palawan.

The agreement is in partnership with TESDA in training the people of Lionheart with the future expansion of the academy in the whole community of Rizal. As part of the Lionheart Academy’s vision, it will produce the best and extremely proficient leaders, equipping highly professional people. The academy will have the finest sustainable learning culture which will shape a better future.

On February 3, 2023 Lionheart was part of the Strategic Planning workshop led by the More With Less (MWL) Consortium in the Philippine Coconut Industry Project, which consists of BaiAni Foundation, Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) and of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA).

