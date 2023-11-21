A team from Lionheart Farms has completed the Military Orientation Training Course (MOTC) in collaboration with the Philippine Army in Rizal town in Southern Palawan.

The training, organized by the 18th Special Forces Company and the 408th Community Defense Center from November 14 to 16, was aimed at enlisting reservists and providing basic military training.

The volunteers, under the guidance of Lieutenant Colonel Reynaldo Balido, Captain Jefferson Nobleza, and 2nd Lieutenant Joseph Estolloso, participated in lectures, drills, and physical fitness activities.

The MOTC is one of the primary modes of enlisting reservists in the Armed Forces of the Philippines Reserve Command (AFPRESCOM), which aims to provide basic military training to reservists and to orient them on their roles and responsibilities.

The collaboration between Lionheart Farms and the Philippine Army signifies a commitment to community defense and the development of essential skills among its members.

Battalion Commander Maria Cecilia Chang Moeller and Lionheart Farms President and CEO Christian Eyde Moeller acknowledged the training’s role in enhancing team skills and community responsibility.

“The Military Orientation Training has not only strengthened our team’s discipline but has also deepened our sense of community and responsibility. We are grateful for the collaboration with the Philippine Army, and we look forward to applying these learnings for the betterment of our community,” Maria Cecilia said.

“Wonderful to see the team collaboration, willingness to learn new things, and no fear to challenge yourself! Well done and congratulations to all of you. We are proud,” Christian, on the other hand, stated.

Lionheart Farms said this effort is part of their commitment to community development, aligning with their objectives of strengthening team skills and resilience.