Lionheart Farms, renowned for its organic coconut sap-based products, took part in the Philippine Outbound Business Matching Mission (OBMM) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on February 10-11, 2024.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai, the OBMM aimed to promote Philippine exports of food and personal care products to the lucrative KSA market.

As part of the delegation, Lionheart Farms actively engaged in various activities, including: B2B meetings at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Connecting with potential distributors and partners to explore opportunities for expanding their products’ reach in the KSA market.

Store visits at prominent supermarkets: Showcasing their innovative line of coconut sap-based products to key decision-makers at Lulu Hypermarket and Panda Supermarket, two of the largest retail chains in the region.

Christian Eyde Moeller, CEO and Co-Founder of Lionheart Farms, proudly presents CÓCOES products crafted from coconut flower sap, embodying commitment to sustainable innovation.

Government meetings: Meeting with officials from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh to understand regulatory requirements and establish valuable connections.

“We are thrilled to be part of this important initiative,” said Christian Eyde Moeller, President and CEO of Lionheart Farms.

“Saudi Arabia is opening up to the world and it is a fantastic privilege to present our organic, sustainable products to the KSA market,” he added.

Christian Eyde Moeller, CEO and Co-Founder of Lionheart Farms introduces their latest product breakthrough.

Moeller pointed out that the OBMM provided the Palawan-based company with an invaluable platform to connect with key stakeholders and explore exciting collaborations.

“We are confident that this mission will pave the way for further growth and success for Lionheart Farms and other Filipino brands in the region,” he said.

The company is excited to continue building on the momentum gained during the OBMM and looks forward to sharing further updates on its journey towards global success.