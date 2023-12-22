Lionheart Farms, a leading agricultural powerhouse in Palawan and in the Philippines, marked a night of unparalleled celebration as they hosted a sensational Saturday Night Live-themed 60th birthday bash in honor of their president, Christian Eyde Moeller.

The event, held at the Aziza Paradise Hotel – Palawan last Saturday, brought together the crème de la crème of Palawan’s business and social circles as well as national and international VIPs for a night filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable moments.

Planned as a surprise, the celebration kicked off with Christian’s entrance to the hotel’s function hall turned disco house, reminiscent of the glitz and glamour associated with the iconic Saturday Night Live show. Dressed to impress, guests embraced the theme with flair, showcasing their creativity and bringing the spirit of SNL to life.

The evening’s entertainment lineup rivaled the legendary SNL sketches, featuring live performances by the Palawan Dance Ensemble, Palawan Band, and homegrown DJ Carlo Panganiban that left the audience in stitches. The laughter-filled atmosphere echoed the camaraderie and vibrancy that Lionheart Farms embodies within its corporate culture.

Christian was the true star of the night, radiating joy as colleagues, friends, and family showered him with heartfelt tributes and well-wishes. The celebration also served as an opportunity to recognize Lionheart Farms’ commitment to community engagement and corporate responsibility.

“I am so grateful for what we have together, our friendship. And as I say every morning when I get up, I am deeply inspired by my life with you, a life that I love.” Christian, a Danish national, told all the guests how he wished to celebrate Christmas and his birthday in Palawan.

Guests indulged in a gourmet dining experience, with a menu curated to tantalize taste buds and satisfy even the most discerning palates.

Lionheart Farms would like to thank the community of Palawan for their support all throughout the years since the company was established in 2015. The company believes that this event not only celebrated the President’s birthday but also highlighted the close-knit community and vibrant culture of Palawan.

The Saturday Night Live-themed birthday celebration of Lionheart Farms’ President was not merely an event; it was a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to excellence, community, and the vibrant spirit that defines Palawan. As the night concluded, attendees left with memories that will undoubtedly be talked about for years to come.

For more information about Lionheart Farms and its commitment to excellence, please visit www.lionheartfarms.com.ph.