Rizal town-based LionHeart Farms has bagged the Sustainability Company of the Year at the Asia CEO Awards 2022, recognizing its sustainability efforts in mitigating climate change and environmental degradation.

The Palawan-based agricultural company is part of the circle of excellence awardees of the Sustainability Company of the Year category and was awarded as the grand winner in 2022. Alaska Milk Corporation, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Concentrix Philippines, Filinvest Reit Corporation, Land Bank of the Philippines, Meralco, Procter & Gamble Philippines, TDCX (PH) Inc., and Tech Mahindra Limited Philippines are also recipients of the category’s circle of excellence award.

The company believes that the recognition given on October 11 was just part of the beginning of fulfilling its commitment to the community.

“The vision of LionHeart Farms, and especially that of CEO Christian Moeller, has been rewarded to its people and the indigenous tribes of Palaw’an who make work experience so humbling and yet so driven as we commit to nurturing every social, economic, and environmental aspect in the Philippines, the coconut industry, and all over the agricultural sector,” the agricultural company noted.

The Asia CEO Awards has been recognizing senior leaders across the country and the world for over a decade. The judges come from the Philippines, the United States, Canada, South Korea, France, and Japan.

LionHeart Farms also gave emphasis to its goal of becoming one of the most sustainable companies in the Philippines by having net-zero emissions. It also said that in 2021, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) would recognize the company as a model for the future of sustainable development and change in tropical agriculture.

Lionheart has become the first agricultural company in Asia to be certified under the international Climate Bond Initiative supported by USAID and Greeninvest. The company is also leading in the process of issuing its first voluntary carbon credits with annual carbon sequestration estimated at 300,000mt CO2e, the company stated.

“The company is committed to zero waste, producing biochar and thermal power from waste biomass and promoting a circular economy, bringing value to what was previously seen as waste.”

