Lionheart Farms, in collaboration with Gabay Kalinga Foundation Inc., took a step closer to the youth of Candawaga National High School in Rizal town, Southern Palawan, by purposefully advocating for environmental education and community empowerment.

The initiative on November 24 was part of an insightful Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Campaign designed not just to impart knowledge but to sow seeds of environmental stewardship among the youth.

“The IEC Campaign aims to benefit the people by saving biodiversity, the community, and humanity. We aim to educate the students that protecting biodiversity impacts literally every aspect of life,” said Archie Espinosa, head of Gabay Kalinga Foundation Inc.

The core objective of the IEC Campaign was clear — to illuminate the profound impact that safeguarding biodiversity carries across the spectrum of human existence. In line with the Philippine Clean Air Month, this campaign aimed to resonate beyond the classroom walls, echoing the importance of preserving our natural ecosystems for breathable air, climate stability, flood protection, shelter, and sustenance.

A total of 174 Grade 7 and 8 students, with eager minds and open hearts, engaged in sessions that delved into the intricate web of life that sustains the planet.

Gabay Kalinga not only aimed to educate but to foster a sense of responsibility towards the environment. The campaign emphasized that each individual plays a crucial role in nurturing and preserving the biodiversity that forms the bedrock of our collective well-being.

The picturesque surroundings of Candawaga High School provided a fitting backdrop for lessons on the interconnectedness of life. From the towering trees that cleanse the air to the gentle streams that cradle diverse ecosystems, the students were guided through a holistic understanding of nature’s delicate balance.

The spirit of the IEC Campaign was not just informative but transformative. It sowed seeds of awareness and action, encouraging the youth to become stewards of the environment. As Lionheart Farms continues its commitment to sustainable living, this venture into education becomes a beacon of hope for a future where communities thrive in harmony with the natural world.

This collaborative effort between Lionheart Farms, Gabay Kalinga Foundation Inc., and Candawaga High School signifies a dedication to not only harvest the fruits of the land but to cultivate a generation that understands the intrinsic value of every leaf, every creature, and every breath of fresh air.