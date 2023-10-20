The National Economic Development Authority is looking to connect the Mimaropa Region and Palawan, in particular, to the Luzon grid with the aim of providing permanent and long-term solutions to the energy crisis that has been plaguing the province for decades and fostering economic growth.

The project, as revealed by NEDA during the Regional Development Plan 2-23-2028 roadshow presentation at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol last Tuesday, also aims to enhance the delivery of energy by coordinating investments in interconnection to the main grid, generation, transmission, and distribution.”

NEDA Mimaropa Regional Director Agustin Mendoza said the power development of the region will start with the Mindoro-Batangas interconnection project, where a submarine cable will connect Batangas to Mindoro, which was recently given the green light by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

After the completion of the Mindoro-Batangas connection, the P10.817 billion worth Mindoro-Palawan interconnection project which also features underwater cable installation will follow.

“Construction [of Mindoro-Batangas interconnection] should commence by 2024 and should be completed by 2026,” Mendoza stated.

“So basically, the power security of Palawan is hinged on the successful implementation of the Batangas-Mindoro power grid and then all the way to Puerto Princesa. Of course, in the meantime, we should rely on our SPUG and other IPPs,” he explained.

He also said once the transmission lines are in place, power plants can also be developed or built within the region that can provide electricity to the Luzon or Visayas grid.

Meanwhile, Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Alvarez said he is looking forward to the next 10 years as a crucial period for Palawan to achieve the goals laid down by NEDA through the RDP.

Alvarez said he expects a lot of things to happen in the province once the RDP is put into action. He has particularly set his sights on the energy sector of Palawan, as he did when he was the governor, bringing in key energy industry players from Metro Manila.

“Marami pang magandang mangyayari dito sa Palawan once na i-endorse ng NEDA yung mga project dito na naiisip natin para lumago, isa dyan ung pagkakaroon natin ng maraming kuryente dito,” Alvarez stated, adding that he believes that once the electricity becomes stable, investors will flood in.

Alvarez likewise said officials from the Department of Energy has asked him to call for an energy summit in the province to once and for all, thresh out solutions to the perennial power outages and the problems of Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco).