Linapacan vows to improve quarantine facilities

Photo provided by Dr. Charlie Tejada shows the new quarantine rooms meant to replace the old and battered tents.

Linapacan health officials said they are working on building better structures and coordinating with local businesses to improve their COVID-19 quarantine holding areas after photos of the seemingly dismal state of its facility in Patuyo Island were made public.

In photos provided to Palawan News, quarantine tents were shown to be torn and mud-stained, and in a dilapidated state.

According to Municipal Health Officer (MHO) Dr. Charlie Tejada, the town does not have as many accommodations as other municipalities, which is why they have been forced to use tents and set up rooms to house inbound travelers.

“Gumagawa naman ng paraan ang lokal na pamahalaan, at humihingi na rin ako ng pasensya sa mga hindi satisfied. Papalitan na rin namin ‘yong mga tents ng mga kubo, gagawing sawali ang walls para hindi mainit. ‘Yon nga lang, kulang pa kami sa materials,” Tejada said in an interview on Thursday.

“Fifth class municipality kasi ang Linapacan, at island town, wala talaga kaming masyadong mga accommodations. Mayroon lang mga lodging houses sa Poblacion, pero kaunti lang ‘yon, at kailangan na nilang magbayad kung gusto nila ng comfort,” he added.

The source who declined to be named, provided the images and lamented the state of the tents where inbound travelers to the town were being held.

The source added that there were only two comfort rooms being used by all of the quarantined individuals.

Also, even with negative antigen tests, the town still requires them to stay in Patuyo Island for 14 days and to undergo home quarantine for an additional seven days.

Tejada emphasized that although a seven-day home restriction is not required, the 14-day quarantine must be rigorously followed since the municipality is tiny and may see a spike in cases.

