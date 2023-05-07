The island town of Linapacan lorded over the measurable events of Palarong Panlalawigan 2023, ahead of the opening for the regular events at the Bataraza Sports Complex today.

Linapacan hauled a total of 24 gold, 15 silver, and 13 bronzes for a total of 52 medals from swimming, athletics and archery, which were held last April 26 and 27.

Taytay came in 2nd with 23 golds, 16 silvers and 8 bronzes.

Rounding up the top five are Roxas with 21 golds, 20 silvers and 14 bronzes; Bataraza with 18 golds, 28 silvers and 15 bronzes; and Quezon with 16 golds, 12 silvers and four bronzes.

In the elementary level, the host town of Bataraza topped the events with 15 golds, 15 silvers and six bronzes, while Quezon paced the secondary level with 16 golds, 12 silvers and four bronzes.

The winners in the events are now in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro to participate int eh MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Association Meet.

Meanwhile, the Palaro Panlalawigan 2023 will officially open today where athletes will compete in the regular sporting events.

The provincial sports competition resumes this year after being held in abeyance for three years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

2nd District Representative Jose Alvarez will head government officials in the opening ceremony together with provincial government officials, municipal local government officials and Department of Education Palawan Schools Division Office officials.

About Post Author