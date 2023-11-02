Linapacan Mayor Emil Neri has issued a directive outlining a set of responsibilities for various stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and effective governance in the municipality.

The comprehensive list includes incoming and outgoing barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials.

Under Memorandum 218-2023, incoming SK officials are required to attend the SK Mandatory Training before assuming their duties. The outgoing BSKOs have been tasked with expediting the final inventory of Barangay and SK Properties, Financial Records, Documents, and Money Accountabilities.

The Municipal Accountant (MATT Chairperson) plays a vital role in inventorying the Barangay and SK Property, Funds, and Records (PFRDs) and ensuring their handover to the newly elected BSKOs. Priority is given to the earliest inventory schedules for the Barangays of Nangalao and Pical.

To facilitate a coordinated effort, the Municipal Accountant (MATT Chairperson), Municipal Local Government Operations Officer (MLGOO), and MATT Members are expected to work together. They are responsible for prioritizing the final inventory and the submission of forms by the Barangay Inventory Team (BIT) and SK Inventory Team (SKIT) within three weeks from the proclamation. Additionally, they must conduct the final assessment and inventory of the Barangay and SK PFRDs and Money Accountabilities.

Outgoing Barangay and SK Officials are required to submit the final inventory of the Barangay and SK PFRDs and Money Accountabilities. They are also instructed to ensure proper documentation, including photographs, for the handover to the newly elected BSKOs. Moreover, they must ensure the payment of any recurring legitimate obligations of the barangay while the newly elected officials have not fully assumed office.

Neri also scheduled an Oath Taking and Turn-over Ceremonies in the Municipality of Linapacan to facilitate the transition process. These ceremonies are set on specific dates, ensuring the participation of all officials for a seamless transfer of responsibilities.