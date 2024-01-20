The Philippine’s natural heritage marked an addition with the discovery of a light trap of a new long-horned beetle species, named Paraskeletodes hamiguitanensis, in Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary (MHRWS) in the Davao Region.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Davao said on Wednesday that the provincial government of Davao Oriental’s efforts to promote Mount Hamiguitan as a conservation and tourism site led to the discovery of the exceptional and novel long-horned beetle.

This beetle, globally the second species of its genus to be identified, has been named Paraskeletodes hamiguitanensis in honor of the internationally recognized sanctuary where it was discovered.

Researchers from Davao Oriental State University (DOrSU) collected the female type specimen on June 10, 2023.

“This specimen was attracted to a light trap strategically deployed at Camp 3 in the municipality of San Isidro, marking a pivotal moment in the documentation of the local biodiversity associated with MHRWS,” DENR Davao stated in its post.

The environment office said this month’s issue of the Baltic Journal of Coleopterology features a paper authored by Dr. Milton Norman Medina from DOrSU’s faculty of Agriculture and Life Sciences and URESCOM’s Tropical Genomics Laboratory, Dr. Roy G. Ponce, who is the president of the Center for Futures Thinking and Regenerative Development as well as the university president, and Jhonnel P. Villegas of the Faculty of Teacher Education.

The genus Paraskeletodes is known worldwide for including just two species: P. hamiguitanensis, discovered in the Philippines, and P. gracilis Aurivillius, 1927, identified in Sulawesi.

This genus is distinguished for its limited species count, making it a subject of interest in the field of Coleopterology.

Under the leadership of the Filipino Coleopterist Dr. Medina, a team of researchers conducted an in-depth study to confirm the uniqueness of P. hamiguitanensis.

They employed thorough morphological examinations and comparative analyses against the P. gracilis types. Their study revealed noticeable differences in several body parts, including the pronotum, forelegs, and elytra, which set the two species apart.

“Notably, P. gracilis, described in 1927, remains undiscovered since its original documentation. The identification of P. hamiguitanensis underscores a noteworthy biogeographic correlation between the Philippines and Sulawesi, both acknowledged as biodiversity hotspots. These findings advocate for heightened global scientific and conservation efforts in these archipelagic nations,” added the DENR Davao.

The discovery of the adult male of P. hamiguitanensis remains an unaccomplished goal, underlining the need for more thorough Coleopterological explorations. Dr. Medina has pointed out a significant challenge in the Philippines: taxonomic studies often suffer from a lack of sufficient funding. This shortfall impedes essential research and documentation of the country’s rich natural history.

There’s a nationwide issue where taxonomic research isn’t prioritized, leading to a situation where species could go extinct before they are even properly identified.

Internationally, there are concerns about the illegal wildlife trade, particularly with beetles. Local collectors have been known to capture and sell these species through online markets, which puts additional pressure on native wildlife populations.

The rapid decrease in the Philippines’ forest cover only adds to the urgency of this situation. It highlights the critical importance of protected areas like Mount Hamiguitan, which serve as essential refuges for biodiversity.

According to the DENR Davao, the authors assert the value of collaborative efforts and partnerships with them. This is particularly in the processing of gratuitous permits and in demonstrating a commitment to biodiversity conservation, which can be enhanced through effective networking and linkages.

Dr. Ponce highlights the importance of securing the future of humanity through the protection, conservation, and restoration of biological resources. In line with this objective, the university has established the Terrestrial Invertebrate Research Laboratory.

The facility is dedicated to conducting detailed taxonomic surveys, laying a vital groundwork for conservation initiatives and contributing significantly to the preservation of the nation’s natural heritage.

Besides P. hamiguitanensis, the Hamiguitan range has unveiled various other beetle species, including Metapocyrtus bronsi Patano et al., 2020, Metapocyrtus poncei Cabras & Medina, 2021, and Borneogrammus hamiguitanus Barsevskis & Torrejos, 2023.

DENR Davao stated researchers are actively engaged in describing more species, and there is a strong expectation that numerous additional species remain to be discovered in this region.