Light-to-moderate with at times heavy rains can be expected over the southern portions of Palawan due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITZC), PAGASA said in its 24-hour weather forecast Tuesday morning, December 28.

“Sa Palawan at sa natitirang bahagi ng Mindanao, kitang-kita itong mga makakapal na ulap — ito po ay mga thunderstorms — epekto ng intertropical convergence zone. Ito ang linya kung saan nagtatagpo ang hangin mula sa northern and southern hemisphere,” said weather specialist Benison Estareja of PAGASA.

“Sa Palawan, asahan ang epekto ng ITCZ na may light-to-moderate with at times heavy rains, lalo na sa may southern portion and central part, kabilang na ang Puerto Princesa,” he added.

The shear line, on the other hand, is affecting the Visayas and Northeastern Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon is affecting the rest of Luzon.

Estareja said until the end of the year, the formation of tropical cyclones within the Philippines borders until the first days of 2022 is less likely.