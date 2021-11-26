Central and Northern Palawan is expected to experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains still due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies, according to a rainfall advisory issued Saturday by the state weather bureau.

Rainfall Advisory No. 24 from the Mactan Radar of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said this weather condition will prevail also over Kalayaan Islands, Cuyo Islands, and Calamian Islands, and in Eastern Samar over Mercedes, Guiuan including the islands of Manicani, Homonhon, and Suluan.

It may continue for 2-3 hours and may affect nearby areas.

“Sa ating mga kababayan sa Palawan, patuloy pa rin ang maulan na panahon. May kalakasan ang mga pag-ulan as early as this morning dahil sa ITCZ kaya mag-ingat din sa posibleng baha at landslides,” PAGASA weatherman Benison Estareja said.

Estareja said despite the absence of a probable tropical cyclone this weekend, they are anticipating a weather disturbance next week.

The weather disturbance might enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as a low-pressure area or storm.

“Pero sa susunod na linggo, meron tayong tiyansa na may mabuong weather disturbance somewhere sa may Pacific Ocean at papasok ng ating area of responsibility,” he said.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur due to the northeast monsoon.

The wave weight may reach up to 5.5 meter high.