A regional weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Moderate to strong northeasterly winds, with moderate to rough waves, will continue over the areas, PAGASA said.

No other weather disturbances or low-pressure areas (LPAs) were spotted inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), said the state weather bureau, while the shear line and northeast monsoon continue to prevail across the country.

Samuel Duran, PAGASA weather specialist, said on Friday morning in a national forecast that the shear line is bringing rains over the eastern section of Mindanao.

While the northeast monsoon or amihan prevails over Luzon and Visayas areas.

“Wala tayong mino-monitor na low-pressure area o bagyo sa loob ng ating PAR,” he said.

PAGASA also has raised a gale warning over almost the majority of the country’s seaboards.

“Pinapaalalahanan pa rin natin ‘yong mga kababayan natin na mangingisda lalo ‘yong gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. Iwasan muna ang pumalaot dahil maalon hanggang sa napakaalon ng ating karagatan,” he said.