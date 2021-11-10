Palawan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the tail end of a weather system still affecting the country.

Benison Estareja, weather specialist, said Palawan can expect light to moderate rains because of a “shear line” or the convergence of the northeast monsoon and easterlies.

“Ngayong araw, dahil sa shear line, asahan pa rin ang pag-ulan dito sa probinsya ng Palawan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains kaya posible itong magdulot ng pagbaha o landslides,” he said.

According to the heavy rainfall warning no.1 of Mactan Radar issued at 5:00 am, the yellow warning level is raised over Puerto Princesa, Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Aracelli, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Española, and Kalayaan Islands. Meanwhile, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains still affecting the rest of Palawan.

- Advertisement -

Flooding is possible in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas, local state weather bureau stated.

Even with the absence of a possible tropical cyclone to develop within this week, around two to three storms are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before the end of November.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and Cagayan including Babuyan islands due to northeast monsoon or amihan. The wave height may reach up to 4.5-meter high.