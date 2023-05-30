Barangay officials in Palawan will gather for a general assembly to recognize outstanding punong barangay and barangay kagawad, especially those who will be bowing out of office after the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Provincial Association of Barangay Captain (ABC) president and ex officio Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa said he has called for a general meeting of the liga on June 15 where they intend to honor last term punong barangays and barangay kagawads, for having served in the most challenging time in their term of office.

“As we all know, sa term namin as punong barangay, this is the only time that we experienced the most challenging na pamumuno. It was because during this term ay nagkaroon ng COVID 19 pandemic,” Zaballa said in a privilege speech during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session on Tuesday.

Because of the pandemic, he said the punong barangays were forced to their limit where during the lockdown period, most of them were at the receiving end of the blame as they were also at the frontlines, even though they only got a little help from the national government and even from the provincial and municipal governments.

Zaballa said he also thought of giving recognition and financial incentives to the barangay officials who are in their last term of office.

“Of the 367 Punong Barangays, there are 71 last termers and out of the almost 3,000 barangay kagawad in Palawan, 368 are last termers,” he said.

“At the same time, we will also give posthumous recognition to the three Punong Barangays who died because of COVID,” he added.

Furthermore, he explained that they can take P1 million from the Supplemental Budget no. 3 which they recently passed to be allocated for financial incentives to the outgoing barangay officials.

“I hope that we can give them even a small amount of monetary assistance so that they can still feel that after their years of service and throughout the challenges, they are given due recognition,” he stated.

