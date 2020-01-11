LIFE OVER GOLD MEDAL

The Philippines was the overall champion with 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals amassing 387 medals altogether. Vietnam came second with 98 gold, 85 silver, and 105 bronze medals a total of 288.

The Philippines hosted the 30th Southeast Asian Games from November 30 to December 11, 2019. There were 530 sports events, 530 gold medals not to mention silver and bronze, 5,630 athletes participating from eleven nations in Southeast Asia namely; the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam, Lao, and Timor-Leste.

The Philippines was the overall champion with 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals amassing 387 medals altogether. Vietnam came second with 98 gold, 85 silver, and 105 bronze medals a total of 288. Thailand was third with 92 gold, 103 silver and 123 bronze medals to the sum of 318 medals. Indonesia came fourth with 72, gold, 84 silver and 111 bronze a total of 267 medals. Malaysia was fifth with 55 gold, 58 silver and 71 bronze collecting 184 medals.

Gold medals won and worn by the winners glittered, but something stood out glittering brighter worthy of high esteem. It was the selflessness and Christian charity shown by Roger Casugay, a Filipino surfer who dropped the race when the gold medal win was within reach being ahead on a one-on-one long board race, to rescue Arip Nurhidayat, his Indonesian rival who broke his ankle leash and was being swept away by huge waves at Monaliza Point, La Union, Northern Philippines. Weather condition was tough left by typhoon Kammuri, locally named Tisoy. Roger, a surfing instructor paddled back to help Arip to shore safely. Social media trended Roger a hero for his kind deed. What will he get if he did not rescue his rival? He’s a sure gold medalist with the praise of the whole nation. But that was not Roger’s thoughts during those trying moments. By the fact that he rescued him, Roger preferred saving someone over winning gold medal, he put more value on life over fame.

Heroes are made not born. Have you ever thought that God gave you talents and skills for reason? Without his knowing, Roger’s surfing skill has been determined by God to save somebody’s life? Sometimes we have to abandon our self-serving interest for the sake of people’s welfare. Exchanging convenience for inconvenience is a high value virtue and that’s Jesus’ way. “ For even the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” ( Mark 10:45).

On the flip side, someone said that sometimes you have to make a decision that will hurt your heart but heal your soul. Health is not just what you’re eating, it’s also what you’re thinking, saying and doing. If your path is difficult it is because your calling is higher. If you don’t make time for your wellness, you’ll be forced to make time for your illness. If you’re going through a tough time, remind yourself that it won’t last forever. You’ll overcome it, you’ll become a better person, you’ll live a better life and your story will inspire others. Amen on that folks!!

St. Faustina wrote Jesus’ words: Your simplicity is more pleasing to me than your mortifications.” ( Diary 1617)

Pray the Divine Mercy every 3 p.m. Daily pray the Chaplet of Mercy and the Holy Rosary for peace in our families and the world.

Welcome to our Healing Mass every 6 p.m at San Vicente Church with the anointing of San Roque’s blessed oil and veneration of his sacred relic.

Tune in to KOLG very Thursday 3-4 p. for the Divine Mercy Moments’ program.

My " Divine Mercy Moments" book volume 1 and 2 are now available.

