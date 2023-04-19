Over 170 participants from different local government units (LGUs) and the provincial government of Palawan attended a three-day training-workshop on the enhanced LGU Integrated Financial Tools (LIFT) System of the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) MIMAROPA Region, in partnership with the Provincial Treasurer’s Office, on April 18-20 in Puerto Princesa.

The training aimed to expand and enhance the technical knowledge of the participants using the Enhanced LIFT system. LIFT is a web-based system that serves as a portal to synchronize the LGU financial reporting requirements of DILG, DBM, and DOF-BLGF, particularly the electronic Statement of Receipts and Expenditures (eSRE) System.

Among the topics discussed during the training were System Overview and LIFT enhancements; Installation of LGU System; eSRE Troubleshooting; LGU System Navigation; Budget, Treasury and Assessor Report Modules; Data Sharing, and Central System-Debt Management Module.

Meanwhile, Provincial Treasurer Elino P. Mondragon expressed his gratitude to the participants who included LGU officers and representatives from offices involved in the local government’s financial aspect. He emphasized that the training was a crucial activity to improve the processing of LGU finances and related data.

BLGF MIMAROPA Regional Director Marilou Q. Cañete was also a guest of honor.

