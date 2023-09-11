Some 74 personnel from various municipalities participated recently in the “Training of Trainers on the Enhanced Local Climate Change Action Plan (ELCCAP)” from September 4 to 8 at the A&A Plaza Hotel in Puerto Princesa.

The training was organized in collaboration with the Philippine Institute of Environmental Planners (PIEP) Palawan Chapter, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the League of Barangays, and the Climate Change Commission.

It focused on disseminating the results of the Climate Disaster Risk Assessment (CDRA) and Greenhouse Gas Inventory (GHGI) to aid in the development of ELCCAPs by recommending tools and templates. This ensures that the content of the E-LCCAPs aligns with the standards set forth in the existing LCCAP guidebooks.

Among the speakers and facilitators were Climate Change Commission (CCC) International Science Relations Officer V Alexis D. Lapiz, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Regional Director Peter Daniel G. Fraginal, and Sonny Pajarilla from DOST-PAGASA Puerto Princesa.