Unauthorized vehicles, commonly known as “colorum,” are prohibited from utilizing transport terminals if they do not possess franchises or certificates of public convenience (CPC) from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos instructed local government unit (LGU) officials on April 13 to take action following the arrest of a woman who claimed to be a distant relative.

Her vehicle was impounded by authorities for operating without a proper franchise as a colorum vehicle, and it was being driven by an individual who presented a fake driver’s license.

The instruction to LGUs is outlined in DILG Memorandum Circular 2024-26. Abalos instructed LGUs, through their Sanggunians, to pass an ordinance prohibiting colorum operators from utilizing transport terminals.

“This has been a persistent issue on the ground. I am directing our LGUs naQ tiyaking hindi makapag-operate ang mga colorum operators na ito,” Abalos underscored.

He emphasized that LGUs must guarantee that all public transportation providers have obtained proper franchises or the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC from the LTFRB. The CPC is a legal authorization granted by the LTFRB for the provision of public land transportation services.

Furthermore, he instructed LGUs to carry out inspections of public utility vehicles at terminals within their jurisdiction and along local routes using checkpoints. Any unauthorized operators should be reported to both the LTFRB and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“At the end of the day, ang safety ng ating mga pasahero ang ating gustong mabantayan dito kaya napakahalaga na manguna ang ating mga LGU upang matigil ang operasyon ng mga colorum operators na ito,” he said.

Abalos also ordered LGUs to promulgate more rigid regulations against unlicensed vehicles and their illegal operations based on LTFRB and the DOTr guidelines and identify other measures in safeguarding public transportation within their areas of jurisdiction.