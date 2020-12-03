LGUs request Malacanang to relax trike ban on nat’l roads

“Ipaparating ko po ang inyong mga hinaing,” said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday, after city mayor Lucilo Bayron and Palawan governor Jose Alvarez requested the national government to ease the tricycle prohibition.

Local government units (LGUs) in Puerto Princesa and Palawan have sought the help of Malacañang in relaxing the marching order against the prohibition of three-wheeled vehicles along national roads.

“Ipaparating ko po ang inyong mga hinaing,” said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday, after city mayor Lucilo Bayron and Palawan governor Jose Alvarez requested the national government to ease the tricycle prohibition.

“Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is the one ordering us, and medyo mabagsik ‘yong order. Lalo na ‘yong meron namang alternate route and portions noong mga masyadong crowded. Talagang nakakabigla kasi lahat naghahabol mangita para makahabol man lang sila,” Bayron said in a press conference held at the Capitol compound on Wednesday.

Alvarez pointed out that there is “no alternative mode of transport” in the province, which posed a challenge to the commuters.

“We did request to suspend kasi no alternative mode of transport, we are asking the DILG to relax the ban on trike on the highways,” Alvarez added.

In a letter addressed to DILG regional director Wilhelm Suyko issued on November 23, Bayron asked for more time to fully comply with the order, citing the local government’s efforts to revive the local economy that has been affected by the global pandemic.

The appeal to the DILG was to suspend the implementation of its standing order banning tricycles from national highways until January 1 next year, even as city traffic enforcers began this week its strict enforcement.

A similar move was maneuvered by the Palawan province when the provincial board issued three resolutions in the first quarter of 2020 all relating to the temporary suspension of the tricycle ban, as well as urging town mayors to craft ordinances allowing tricycles to traverse their national roads.

Previously, the DILG issued three memorandum circulars (MC) ordering the implementation of the trike ban — MC No. 2007-01 dated January 2, 2007; MC No. 2011-68 dated May 19, 2011; and MC No. 2020-4.

