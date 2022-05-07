Three municipalities in southern Palawan have teamed up to sign an agreement aimed at improving the Victoria-Anepahan Mountain Range’s (VAMR) conservation and sustainable management.

The mountain range, covering 164,789 hectares, is within the political jurisdictions of the municipal governments of Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, and Puerto Princesa City. It is designated as a Key Biodiversity Area (KBA) due to its remarkable range of unique species and extensive environmental integrity.

A press statement shared to the media by the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) said the signing of the agreement happened on April 22, 2022.

It was witnessed by PCSDS executive director Teodoro Jose S. Matta, deputy executive director Atty. Adelina B. Benavente-Villena, DILG provincial director Virgilio L. Tagle, together with members of the VAMR Technical Working Group from ELAC, IDEAS, PNNI, PG-ENRO, WPU, NCIP, PENRO, and KFI. The PCSDS subsequently facilitated the physical signing of the agreement.

In accordance with this objective, the three municipal mayors issued a joint executive order on May 4, 2022, establishing the Victoria-Anepahan Mountain Range Management and Planning Board. This planning board is comprised of the mayors of Aborlan, Narra, and Quezon, as well as representatives from PCSDS, DENR, NGOs/CSOs, NCIP, and the academe.

In addition, the Board shall pursue an all-encompassing, sustainable development based on robust economies, equitable social systems, and healthy ecosystems.

PCSDS stated that as a KBA, the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed by incumbent mayors Celsa Adier of Aborlan, Gerandy Danao of Narra, and Joselito Ayala of Quezon, ensures that various ecosystem services will be provided, such as food and water production, nutrient cycling, water purification, spiritual and educational services, and climate regulation, among many others.

To maintain these services and solve the issues facing VAMR, the various stakeholders have undertaken a number of initiatives, among others a strategizing workshop meeting in March 2015, a high-level forum in October 2019, and a series of consultation workshops with indigenous peoples (IP) communities.

The workshop on strategy prepared the basis for the discussion of identified challenges and impacts within the mountain range, as well as potential management interventions. Subsequently, a number of seminars, forums, and community consultations were held to discuss numerous aspects of developing a management framework for VAMR.

The high-level forum in 2019 was started with participation from several LGUs, government agencies, the VAMR Technical Working Group, and IP community leaders. During this forum, incumbent board member Ryan Maminta presented the initial draft of the inter-LGU MOA, which was then reviewed by the participants.

The statement said further that a series of consultation workshops, headed by Maminta, were also held to ensure that the VAMR initiative is understood by the various IP groups in the involved areas.

The Sangguniang Bayan of the three LGUs issued resolutions authorizing their respective municipal chief executives to enter into a MOA in support of the conservation, protection, and sustainable management of VAMR following the previously stated events and activities.

