The local government unit (LGU) of Rizal, in partnership with Taw Kabui, Norfil Foundation Inc., and Liliane Foundation, facilitated a teleconsultation initiative for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the town of Rizal (Marcos) on February 5

The Rizal Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) staff provided assistance during the consultation for PWDs from Barangays Bunog, Iraan,Punta Baja, Ransang, Candawaga, Panalingaan, Latud, and Taburi.

The aim of the consultation was to provide concrete services and appropriate treatment for individuals with conditions such as cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

The initiative also seeks to support their educational needs or alternative education, empowering them to contribute to their families and themselves despite their disabilities.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong expressed gratitude to the organizations involved in assisting PWDs, highlighting the administration’s commitment to providing aid to individuals with special needs.

The Taw-Kabui Organization, under the leadership of Ptr. Solomon Rosario, Taw Kabui President, also expressed appreciation for the warm reception and support for the program aimed at individuals with special abilities (PWDs).

Taw-Kabui, derived from the Cuyonon language, means “Give Life,” reflecting the organization’s mission to enhance the lives of PWDs and provide them with opportunities for a better future.