Grass fire incidents that occurred recently in typhoon-affected areas in the province have alarmed the provincial board.

Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez stated in his privilege speech Tuesday that a number of grass fire incidents occurred in many municipalities, most notably in Dumaran and San Vicente, as a result of typhoon Odette’s onslaught.

“Pagkatapos ng bagyo ay napansin ko na tuyong-tuyo ang kabundukan. Kaya isa sa nakakatakot at nagsimula na nga ay ang sunog. Dahil tuyong-tuyong at malakas ang hangin, madali itong kumalat,” Alvarez said.

“Imbes na tapos na ang pananalanta ni Odette ay baka ay makadagdag pa,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Through a resolution, the provincial board requested local officials to monitor and avoid activities that could result in undesirable occurrences.

Alvarez also cautioned locals against engaging in activities that could result in them, stating that simple burning of dried leaves and other waste could result in significant grass fire hazards.

“Sana ay mabantayan maigi ang mga activities na pwedeng pagmulan ng sunog na ‘yan dahil kahit ‘yong maliliit lang na pagsunog ng mga dahon, puwedeng mag-cause ng [malaking] sunog,” he said.

Two grass fires had been recorded in the barangays of Capayas and Sta. Teresita in Dumaran on December 30, 2021, and January 1. Another incident was also recorded in Brgy. Calawag in Taytay on January 1.