The local government of El Nido convened around 362 Community Volunteer Health Workers (CVHW) in an orientation Thursday, February 8 about their accreditation.

Local health workers should be accredited by the Department of Health (DOH) in order for them to be qualified for Republic Act 7883, or the “Barangay Health Workers’ Benefits and Incentives Act of 1995.”

The mayor of El Nido, Edna Gacot-Lim, talked about how the CVHWs help with the health programs of the local government unit.

Gacot-Lim also said that if she were to decide, all of the CVHWs in El Nido would be accredited.

Photo courtesy of Municipality of El Nido FB page

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa inyo dahil katuwang namin kayo sa mga programa natin sa pamahalaan kaya kung ako lang ang masusunod pagdating sa usaping ‘accreditation’ ninyo, lahat kayo ay aprubado na sa akin pero lahat kayo ay rekomendado ko, sana maibigay lahat at pumasa kayo sa aplikasyon ng inyong accreditation nang sa ganun ay may mga regular na benepisyo at insentibo kayong matatanggap mula sa pamahalaan,” the Mayor said.

Based on RA 7883, a barangay health worker is entitled to Hazard and Subsistence Allowances.

They are also accorded the Training, Education, and Career Enrichment Program, second-grade career service eligibility after 5 years of service, free legal service, and preferential access to loans.

