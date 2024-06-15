The Equality Alliance, a coalition comprising over 200 national and community-based organizations, private sector representatives, youth groups, and religious formations from the Philippines and around the world, is urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to certify the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) Equality Bill as urgent.

In an open letter to the President, the alliance emphasizes the importance of the bill, which aims to protect individuals from discrimination, bullying, and harassment based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC).

The letter highlights that enacting the bill would align with the objectives of Executive Order No. 51, which underscores the state’s commitment to valuing the dignity of every human person and guaranteeing full respect for human rights as per the constitution.

“The Equality Law will strengthen families and place children in situations of love and safety, no matter their SOGIESC,” the letter stated.

The law will acknowledge and boost the economic contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ+) individuals,” it added

The alliance also claimed that passing the SOGIE Equality Bill will benefit the country’s economy by preventing the costs associated with workplace discrimination and creating inclusive work environments.

“It will also improve LGBTIQ+ persons’ access to healthcare and education and enhance Filipino families’ quality of life,” they stressed.

“Mr. President, this is a love letter to make equality your legacy — a country built on mutual respect, love, and acceptance,”

The call for the urgent certification of the SOGIE Equality Bill comes amid ongoing debates in Congress, where the bill has faced significant resistance.

Political analyst Antonio Contreras recently noted that homophobia within Filipino society is a major barrier to the bill’s passage.

“Homophobia, as defined by the Oxford dictionary, includes negative attitudes towards homosexual people and homosexuality, which can manifest in discrimination, hostile behavior, or hate crimes,” Contreras explained in an interview.

“Nandoon pa rin ang malalim na homophobia sa maraming Pilipino,” he added.

Contreras claimed that while Congress is debating the SOGIE Equality Bill, progress is stalled, particularly in the Senate.

“Sapagkat may pumipigil,” Contreras expressed.

The House has approved two related bills, but the Senate has not moved forward. Senate President Francis Escudero has said the anti-discrimination bill faces significant hurdles and suggested it might be better integrated into a broader anti-discrimination bill rather than passed as a standalone measure.

“Ang sabi niya (Escudero), kailangan nito ng amendments. In fact, nagpahayag siya na mas maganda pa na i-embed na lang ito, i-integrate na lang ito sa larger anti-discrimination bill,” Contreras noted.

The Senate Rules Committee, previously chaired by Sen. Joel Villanueva, a known opponent of the SOGIE bill, returned the bill to its originating committee instead of reporting it to the Senate floor for debate, further stalling the process.

Contreras argued that this reluctance to pass the SOGIE bill separately underscores the discomfort many lawmakers feel in addressing LGBTQIA+ rights directly.

He emphasized that integrating these protections into a larger anti-discrimination bill, rather than recognizing them through a dedicated law, highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community in gaining full legal and social acceptance in the Philippines.

“Ipinapakita nito ang discomfort ng napakarami para openly hayagang kilalanin ang karapatan ng LGBTQ – na parang kailangan pa siyang i-append sa isang bill tungkol sa diskriminasyon, na kailangan parang hindi palatable na siya’y ihayag na separate bill,” he emphasized.

Versions of the SOGIE Equality Bill have been debated in both chambers of legislation since 2000, making it one of the longest-debated proposed legislations in the Philippines.