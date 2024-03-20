A 26-second video clip allegedly filmed at J1 Ktv & Bar in Barangay San Miguel, Junction 1, Puerto Princesa City, is currently igniting intrigue across various social media platforms, particularly in chatrooms, prompting users to channel their inner sleuths.

The footage reveals a scene of a man and a woman engaging in a compromising act, while another individual is present within what appeared to be a karaoke room. They say the person whose shoe can be seen resting on the table is the one who took it.

The video has been circulating since last week, as online posts claimed.

Palawan News possesses a copy of the video clip; however, sharing it online or capturing screenshots is against its community standards.

Since last night, March 19, internet sleuths have been diligently working to identify the individuals featured in the video clip. While some speculate that the woman is a student from a certain university, her identity remains unconfirmed as she is captured from behind while positioned atop the man.

They purportedly verified that the explicit video was recorded at J1 Ktv & Bar by noting the resemblance of its sofa set and overall ambiance to one of the karaoke rooms.

The bar boasts private rooms, some of which can accommodate up to 25 people, according to its advertisement on its social media page. It also has a movie room equipped with Netflix and “chill.”

Some individuals are now also sharing pictures on the bar’s Facebook page, stating “I was here” or “We were here,” while seated on the sofa set featured in the video clip.

In Puerto Princesa City, establishments, including bars and clubs, are subject to local ordinances and regulations that govern their operations and conduct.

However, Palawan News has yet to connect with the Business Permitting and Licensing Office to clarify the matter, or if certain laws have been violated.