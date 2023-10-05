The Provincial Treasurer’s Office has already issued a warrant of levy to the landowners in the barangays of Quinlogan and Malatgao who failed to pay their real property taxes within the specified period.

A levy warrant is a legal instrument issued by a court or government authority in the Philippines that allows the seizure of a person’s property to satisfy a debt or obligation owed to another party. In most cases, it is issued in connection with the process of collecting taxes

Elino Mondragon, the provincial treasurer, issued the warrants of levy between September 25 and September 29, 2023.

The personnel of the Local Revenue Division of the PTO, in collaboration with the Municipal Treasurer’s Office and officials from the respective barangays, personally delivered the warrant to delinquent taxpayers after the Office of Wealth Care issued the Final Notice of Delinquency on July 24-28, 2023, in Quezon.

The delivery and issuance of notices to property owners with unpaid property taxes were in accordance with the provisions of Sections 250, 254, 258, and 260 of the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act 7160) for Real Property Taxes due for the Calendar year 2022 and previous years.

The PTO warned that failure to pay taxes could result in the public auction sale of properties or legal action being taken against the owners of the assets.

The public auction will be held on November 9, 2023, at the Diwata Hall in Brgy. Alfonso III, Quezon municipality. Owners also have the opportunity to prevent their properties from being included in the public auction by settling the applicable taxes and fines before the auction sale.

Mondragon encourages property owners who owe back taxes to pay them as soon as possible and to contact their office. He advises against waiting for a warrant of levy because the next step is to include their homes in the public auction sale.

Real property taxes account for a sizable amount of the government’s required revenue to sustain local governments’ public services.