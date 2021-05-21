Levita to be replaced as head of Iwahig penal

Iwahig penal facility head C/Supt. Raul Levita is set to be replaced by incoming penal superintendent C/Supt. Joel Calvedo.

ICF information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said Levita’s replacement was part of the “regular reshuffling” with the Bureau of Corrections.

Calvedo, whose appointment to the post took effect May 12, has already arrived in Puerto Princesa City and is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine.

Calvedo was the former officer-in-charge of National Bilibid Prisons-North.

Evangelista said Levita will be taking the Officers Senior Executive Course (OSEC) for further promotional and career development purposes as part of the modernization program of the bureau.

Evangelista said that this is one of the mandatory processes for senior officers in BuCor.

