(In reply to PN’s Editorial on November 28 entitled: Revisiting the Palawan energy masterplan)

REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES

PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT OF PALAWAN

PROVINCIAL INFORMATION OFFICE

CITY OF PUERTO PRINCESA

December 02, 2021

REDEMPTO D. ANDA

Publisher/Editor-In-Chief

Unit 19, Mercado de San Miguel National Highway,

San Miguel, Puerto Princesa, 5300.

Dear MR. ANDA:

- Advertisement -

Season’s Greetings!

The Provincial Information Office is a government unit mandated by the Provincial Government, its main responsibility is to disseminate helpful information and to deliver critical news and updates to its Citizenry. Our mission is to serve the general public and part of it is to give people facts rather than opinion based statement.

I am writing this letter in regards to your published editorial dated, November 28, 2021 with the title “EDITORIAL: Revisiting the Palawan energy masterplan”. The Palawan Island Energy Development Plan (PIEDP), an energy master plan crafted by the Department of Energy for Palawan in 2014.

The Provincial Information Office wants to raise this concern with the misleading and ambiguous editorial cartoon depicting the “local leaders” as the subject. The Provincial Government of Palawan is doing its sworn duty on the PIEDP which is the Village Electrification Project and does not have anything to do with other delays in the implementation of the PIEDP as we only envision the best for our citizens.

PIO and Palawan News share the same goals, which is to serve and to deliver quality news. We are expecting for the succeeding news to be more appropriate and more fact-checked. Our office is always open if you need information regarding a certain concern.

We appreciate your prompt attention to this matter. Should you have any questions? Do not hesitate to reach us at our office at 433-1453 or at piopalawan@gmail.com

Very truly yours,

ATTY. CHRISTIAN JAY V. COJAMCO

Provincial Information Officer