Mayor Lucilo Bayron has instructed departments of the city government to prepare a report on the status of different on-going programs and projects, as well as problems encountered so that they will be addressed accordingly.

Bayron also called on all city government employees to buckle down to work as the election is already over. He told every office to prepare so that they can sit down and discuss the next direction that the city government will take.

“Tapos na ang election, the people have decided. Kailangan tanggapin natin ang resulta na ito at saka hinihingi ko sa inyong lahat na iwan na natin ang election mood. Back to work na tayo.” Bayron told employees during the city government’s flag ceremony on Monday.

“Maybe next week simula na tayo, mag-usap tayo and we will set the direction for each activity o function para sa ganun, maapura natin ang lahat,” he said.

He particularly mentioned the the offices of the City Engineer and City Architect to prepare the status of projects, and the City Health Office to make sure that the satellite clinic in Barangay Luzviminda is fully functioning and operating “as we expect it to operate.”

Bayron also called on the local finance committee to review the situation of the financial management and status.

“We will not go for increase in taxes pero syempre incumbent sa inyo na ma-collect natin efficiently yung mga taxes na kasalukuyang pinapatupad,” he said.

He also asked for a report from the city agriculture regarding food production “Mahirap yung sitwasyon natin na nag-i-import lang tayo ng pagkain lagi,” he said.