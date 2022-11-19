The “Legends Ride” that was supposed to top bill former president Rodrigo Duterte on a motorcycle tour around potential tourism sites in the city’s west coast through parts of Southern Palawan had been canceled by its organizers due to heavy rains that caused flooding and landslides along its routes.

Businessman and motorcycle aficionado Butch Chase told Palawan News on Saturday morning that although the event was called off, former president Duterte and Sen. Bong Go will still arrive in the city to have a fellowship with the riders and organizers.

“Yong Legends Ride hindi na matutuloy dahil nga yong lakas ng ulan yesterday may mga bahang area, baka may landslides, so canceled na yon. Pero yong fellowship mamayang gabi, tuloy sa sports complex,” he said.

He said that Duterte will come by private plane in the afternoon and go straight to the sports complex, where he will also be met by Rep. Jose Alvarez of the 2nd District, and Rep. Edward Hagedorn of the 3rd District.

The event was called off by its organizer, Tamilok Motorcycle Group (TMG), through a social media post Friday night.

“Due to unforeseen weather disturbance (LPA) and for everyone’s safety, our ride and lunch [in] Narra will be re-scheduled on a later date,” the organizer said.

However, it said that the fellowship night and awarding ceremonies will push through.

