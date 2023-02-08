South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi and actress Lee Da-in are getting married this April, the actor announced through a handwritten note posted on his Instagram account, Tuesday, February 7.

The announcement comes two years after the couple confirmed their relationship in 2021

Seung-gi described marrying Da-in as “the most important decision” in his life.

“Hello, this is Lee Seung-Gi.

It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year.

Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life.

I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple.

I proposed, and she accepted.We are holding our wedding on April 7,” he wrote.

The remainder of the letter reads:

“Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly.

She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever.

I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands.

I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others.

Thank you.”

About Post Author