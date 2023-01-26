A lecture on reducing the environmental impacts of single-use plastic products was held recently in Taytay town in honor of the National Zero Waste Month.

It was held on January 21 and focused on adhering to the “3 Rs” initiative — reducing, reusing, and recycling — to avert the harm they cause through manufacturing, distribution, and improper waste disposal, which are major threats to human and environmental health.

An estimated 500 residents of Taytay participated in the short lecture that was facilitated by the Turismo at Negosyo Dulot ng Ingat Kalikasan (TANDIKAN) program of PSFI.

The theme of the activity was “Stepping Up Solid Waste Management Through Efficient Extended Producers Responsibility.”

Taytay Mayor Christian Rodriguez (4th from left, standing) joins the coastal clean-up on January 21. | Photo from Edong Magpayo of PSFI

TANDIKAN emphasized to the participants the importance of respecting nature by complying with local and national protection laws, becoming responsible citizens regarding the proper disposal of plastic waste, and learning how to reuse and recycle plastic products to prevent threats to natural environments.

In recognition of National Zero Waste Month, the participants also collected trash and garbage from four locations in and around the Poblacion neighborhood. Approximately 500 kilograms of trash, primarily plastics, were collected.

As mandated by Presidential Proclamation No. 760 dated May 5, 2014, National Zero Waste Month is an advocacy campaign to promote the designing and managing of products and processes to avoid and eliminate the volume and toxicity of waste products.

