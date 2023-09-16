The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that the grounded landing craft tank, Lady Alina, successfully navigated away from Calis Point in Coron on Friday morning.

The vessel had run aground in shallow waters, prompting a swift response from maritime authorities.

On the morning of September 15, at around 8:00 AM, the LCT Lady Alina was maneuvered out of the shallow waters where it had become stranded the previous day. The PCG coordinated efforts to free the vessel, which had sparked concerns about a potential oil spill.

Following the successful refloating of the landing craft tank, PCG officials conducted an immediate inspection of the incident area to assess any signs of an oil spill. Fortunately, the inspection yielded a negative result, alleviating fears of environmental damage caused by a spill.

While Lady Alina remains temporarily anchored in the waters off Coron Island, maritime authorities are not letting their guard down. The PCG, in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), is conducting a comprehensive area assessment to ensure that no environmental hazards or damage persist in the region.

The incident had initially raised concerns about the potential impact on the pristine marine ecosystem surrounding Coron Island. However, with the vessel safely afloat and no signs of an oil spill detected, the authorities are now focused on minimizing any lingering environmental risks.

The cooperation among government agencies and swift response by the PCG were instrumental in preventing a potential ecological disaster. Further assessments will ensure that the area remains safe and protected, maintaining the natural beauty of this beloved destination.