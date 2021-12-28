The Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) said it prepared to provide financial assistance to Puerto Princesa City and all 23 municipalities in Palawan.

LBP West Branch Manager Joy Badenas told Palawan News that apart from several towns where they have previously committed assistance, the bank is extending the same help to other municipalities including, Puerto Princesa City.

LBP earlier extended P200,000 in financial aid to the provincial government, P150,000 to the city government, and P100,000 to each of 15 towns.

“It’s a social responsibility of LANDBANK [na magbigay ng tulong]. Noong nag-declare ng state of calamity ang buong Palawan ay sinabi kaagad na bigyan ang Palawan,” Badenas said.

- Advertisement -

Badenas’ clarification came in response to comments about why Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, and Coron would receive financial assistance despite the fact that they were not among the communities severely impacted by Typhoon Odette.

The first towns to receive assistance included Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Narra, Aborlan, Dumaran, Roxas, Araceli, Kalayaan, Magsaysay, El Nido, and Cagayancillo.

Badenas said the remaining towns will also receive financial assistance in the coming days.

“Yong mga malalapit sa amin hinatid na kaagad [ang assistance]. Depende sa kanila kung paano nila gagamitin kung para sa food or kung ano pa [na pwede makatulong],” Badenas explained.

In a separate email to Palawan News, Mark Louis F. Ferrolino from the Public Communications Department, Corporate Affairs Group of LANDBANK, said they will be providing financial assistance to all LGUs in Palawan since the declaration of a state of calamity.

“We would like to clarify that LANDBANK will be providing financial assistance to all LGUs in Palawan since the whole province was declared under a state of calamity. The municipalities of Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, and Coron in Palawan that were mentioned in our PR last Dec. 24 were the initial recipients of our donations last week,” he said.

“The distribution of financial assistance to the rest of the LGUs will resume today (December 27) with all concerned mayors duly informed of this schedule,” Ferrolino added.

LANDBANK President and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said Friday, December 24, in a statement that they are extending help to the typhoon-affected areas to help in its recovery.

“LANDBANK is exerting all efforts to extend immediate assistance to communities significantly affected by typhoon Odette. Apart from ensuring cash availability and accessibility in these areas, we are also contributing to ramp-up relief and recovery interventions through our LGU partners,” said Borromeo.

The bank has also reactivated its cash donation campaign LANDBANK AMBAG System (Alternative Mechanism of Benevolent Assistance for the Greater Good).

The company also assured that their branches and automated teller machines (ATMs) remain available to service the urgent banking needs of clients from areas affected by the typhoon.