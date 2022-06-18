Leading Philippine e-commerce enabler Great Deals E-commerce Corporation announced that it has further enhanced the logistics efficiency of e-commerce giant Lazada with the launch of its fulfillment centers in the major cities of Cebu and Davao.

This joint partnership enables customers in Visayas and Mindanao to receive their parcels as fast as one to three days after placing an order. Previously, the delivery would reach five to seven days, which has been one of the online shopping pain points along with costly shipping fees.

The building of fulfillment centers in Cebu and Davao showcases Lazada and Great Deals’ advanced logistics, warehousing, and fulfillment capabilities, pioneering hyperlocalization in terms of using nationwide geomapping technology in the country’s online shopping industry.

Cebu warehouse.

“Lazada supercharged the way Filipinos shopped in Luzon, particularly in Metro Manila, even at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Now, we want to help replicate and bring that to Visayas and Mindanao to reach a bigger portion of our Filipino consumers,” said Steve Sy, Founder and CEO of Great Deals E-commerce Corp.

This hyperlocalized strategy helps brands set themselves up in major locations to reach customers in nearby areas faster and more efficiently. It brings a better online shopping experience to Visayas and Mindanao by providing a seamless customer experience with a short delivery time and lower shipping fee costs.

“Building these fulfillment centers is a testament to our commitment in providing a better customer experience. We are always looking to help our kababayans experience online shopping not only in the major cities but also in key urban or rural areas,” Sy added.

‘Hyperlocalized’ online shopping experience

With the pilot launch of Great Deals’ fulfillment center in Cebu, customers who placed an order through the Lazada app and website were able to receive their parcels in just one to three days and pay lower shipping fees.

Lazada will soon also bring Great Deals’ partner brands closer to their customers in Mindanao as a fulfillment center in Davao is set to open in July 2022. These brands include Betadine, Alaska, Fonterra, the manufacturer of Anlene and Anchor, Bayer, Century, GSK, and Abbott.

Great Deals, an e-commerce enabler that offers end-to-end service, handling everything from digital content, web design, analytics, chat support, warehousing, and fulfillment to logistics, made headlines in 2019 for breaking its own record as it processed 233,038 orders in one day.

“We look forward to onboarding more brands in this new project, and we are grateful for the continued support of Lazada for making this happen as Great Deals is constantly looking for ways to improve customer experience with our brands and consumers and to be there to assist them to penetrate local markets nationwide, cut shipping cost in half, and shorten delivery time,” Sy said.

Great Deals, a multi-million-dollar valued company, continues to develop its IT infrastructure, warehouse capabilities, technology research, and capital expenditures as it aggressively expands its presence in the country, aiming to be the Philippines’ very own “Alibaba” and “Baozun.

Sy, who is also an Alibaba e-founder fellow, said, “Customer experience is our utmost priority, and through these fulfillment centers, we wish to reach more Filipinos and let them experience the power of online shopping. We are at the forefront of the online shopping experience. We are constantly looking for local solutions to our local problems.”

Following the success of Amazon and Alibaba in digitalizing the brick-and-mortar e-commerce, Great Deals has already started the development of its 70,000-square meters fulfillment center in San Rafael, Bulacan, where they will introduce the use of robots to scale up to a million orders in a day.