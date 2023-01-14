Law enforcement authorities in Palawan arrested a suspected illegal logger early Saturday morning and confiscated 608 board feet of Ipil lumber from his possession in Purok Pag-ibig, Brgy. Bunog in Rizal municipality, southern Palawan.

The suspect was identified in a report from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan as Richard Toledo, 41, a resident of the same barangay.

He was arrested under “Oplan Kalikasan”, an environment protection strategy, to curb illegal logging problems locally and across the country.

Toledo was detained after failing to present any documentation proving that the lumber in his possession was cut legally. The estimated market value of the lumber confiscated from him is P72,960.

He will be charged for violating Presidential Decree 705, or the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines.

