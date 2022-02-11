Local and regional law enforcement agencies, and election officials, and church leaders led Friday morning the launching of the Kapulisan, Simbahan at Pamayanan Secure, Accurate Free/Fair Elections National and Local Election 2022, or KASIMBAYANAN SAFE NLE 2022, and signing of pledge of commitment for a peaceful poll.

Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA regional director P/Gen. Sidney Hernia lead the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the launching of the initiative for the May 9 polls with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Commission on Elections (COMELEC), and church leaders at Camp Higinio A. Mendoza, Sr. in Barangay Tiniguiban in Puerto Princesa City.

In his speech, Hernia stated that the PNP, AFP, and PCG all have roles to play in the upcoming election.

Photo courtesy of Palawan PPO PIO

“Hindi na bago sa atin ang election at paulit-ulit na nating ginagawa ito. Ang PNP ay mayroon nang nakahandang templates, a standard plan for election — whether it’s local o national election, and we can do it — [we have] to review, learn from our experiences, learn from our mistakes from the past and improve our existing security plan,” Hernia said.

According to Hernia, a secure, accurate, and free and fair election can be realized with the help of the AFP, PCG, COMELEC, and religious and other support groups.

Coming together, he said, also represents the government’s commitment of ensuring that people can exercise their right to vote without fear or reservation.

Photo courtesy of Palawan PPO PIO

“Nagsisimbolo [ito] na sama-sama tayo sa hangarin na magkaroon ng ligtas na local at national election 2022,” he said.

“Sa hanay ng PNP, ang mensahe o lagi, lets aim for zero incidents na related sa election. Bakit zero? Maraming nagtatanong sa akin — [ito ay] dahil kultura na daw sa Pilipinas ang violence. Mahirap man abutin ang objective na yan, pero kailangan na yan ang ating standard. Why? Dahil isang violent incident, means loss of life, at ayaw na ayaw nating may masayang na buhay sa darating na election,” Hernia added.

The event came to a close with the lighting of SAFE candles and the hooking of SAFE 2022 pins.