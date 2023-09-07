The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), in collaboration with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and other law enforcement agencies, is partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to conduct a Bilateral Inter-Agency Law Enforcement Counter-Terrorism Drill in select areas from September 9 to 12.

The PPCPO said the training, which will be facilitated by the FBI, aims to test the skills and readiness of law enforcement agencies in crisis situations brought about by terrorism and other related crimes, and to enhance their capacities to respond to such situations.

PPCPO spokesperson P/Capt. Victoria Carmen Iquin said the training will involve a series of terrorism scenarios which will be held in the GSMAXX compound in Barangay Tagburos, the PNP Maritime Learning Center and Honda Bay area in Brgy. Sta. Lourdes.

Iquin also advised residents and motorists to exercise caution as traffic routes will also be slightly affected during the training period where live fire exercise will be held and explosions also be heard.