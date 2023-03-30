A man’s best friend is undeniably his dog.

One of the mourners that had lined up to pay their final respects to the late Bishop Victor C. Ocampo of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gumaca was a close friend that had remained faithful to him right up until the moment he passed away.

When Ocampo died on March 16, this year, he left behind “Labs”, his long time beloved pet, according to the Diocese.

Although Labs is unable to verbalize his sorrow, it is clear by the expression on his face and the way he gestures as he stands to watch over the casket of his master.

Photo from the Roman Archdiocese of Gumaca

The bishop’s love of dogs was something that was shared by parishioners from his previous diocese and in Gumaca.

“Last na nakita ko si Bishop nasa Bataan pa sya. Nakakasabay ko lagi mamili ng dog food. Kwentuhan namin about sa mga dogs. Rest in Peace Bishop,” he shared.

“Kahit na pet nya nalungkot dahil sa kanyang kabutihan, kabaitan, at katangi tangi obispo na di malilimutan kailan man we miss u Bishop Vic P Ocampo rest in peace in the kingdom of mighty God,” said Perlita Angeles Navarro.

Labs will be taken care of by a new fur family, a parishioner from Gumaca shared.

