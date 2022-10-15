The Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), particularly its 3rd Marine Brigade stationed in Puerto Princesa City, is now more equipped with knowledge and skills in terms of counter-terrorism and humanitarian mission operations at the close of Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma sa Dagat (Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea) or KAMANDAG 06-22 Exercise, brigade commander Brig. Gen. Jimmy L. Larida said.

The Palawan leg of the two-week Philippine-US exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) and maritime awareness and coastal defense (MACD).

“Maganda ang naging exchange ng knowledge, skills, at experiences, and I’m sure that the exercise made our marines more capable para mag-perform ng kanilang trabaho dito sa Palawan lalo na sa counter-terrorism tsaka sa HADR,” Larida said.

On the other hand, Larida’s counterpart for the United States Marine Corps (USMC), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit commander, Col. Thomas Siverts, said the exercise created a new spectrum of tactics and techniques in terms of warfighting and community relations.

“Just being able to work alongside our ally, as a result of our mutual efforts, has built strong relationships, enhanced our trust. And the takeaway is, we are more capable together than we are individually,” Siverts said.

“I would say, learning different techniques on surveys of beaches, as we look at some coastal and waterborne operations, jungle skills training that we had, it was a wonderful opportunity to learn and additional requirements of operative jungle skills. Those are some of the things that we have to work on and this training made us better,” he added.

