- Advertisement by Google -

Rookie KPop girl group Lapillus will be coming to the Philippines on September 3, MLD Entertainment announced on Twitter.

Based on a report, the girl group is set to perform in the Philippine variety shows “Showtime” and “ASAP” among their numerous local press conferences, interviews, and fan meetings in the country.

The “global girl group’s” visit to the Philippines is part of the promotion of their comeback single album, GRATATA, to be released on September 22.

Lapillus is composed of mixed-raced girls, including Japanese Shana, Chinese-American Yue, Korean Bessie, Seowon, and Haeun, and 19-year-old Filipino-Argentinian Chanty.

- Advertisement -

ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding Bells this September 2022

House of Thai by Mackies

Go Hotels Branch

Inclusions;

📍Venue with settings

📍15k good for 30 persons only

📍Free wine and wedding cake

For inquiries and reservations:

09175532055/09095249715

Kindly visit our nearest branches

📍Stellar Grounds Branch , Rizal Avenue Extension corner Rengel Road,Puerto Princesa City

📍Robinsons Place Palawan Branch , San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City

📍Hotel Centro Branch, Banchetto sa Centro, San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City

📍Go Hotels Branch, Beside Robinsons Mall, San Manuel Puerto Princesa City

About Post Author