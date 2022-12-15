Ken Ye Ong, a resident of Laoag City, is making headlines across the internet after advertising his availability as a fake boyfriend for hire.

His post on Sunday morning within the Homepaslupa Buddies 3.0 group on Facebook, which was captioned “Gipit ako. Book now.” with a laughing emoji, has already received 19k reactions, 2.7k comments, and 1.4k shares from netizens.

The shirtless Ong in his photo made a joke about offering three different options to anyone who was interested in having a fake boyfriend.

His asking prices were P10,000 for Package 1 for three hours, where he could wear casual attire and laugh at your family’s jokes; P15,000 for Package 2 for five hours, wearing semi-formal attire, with enough family engagement; and P20,000 for Package 3 for seven hours, wearing formal attire, will bring food for family table, maximum family engagement, and with hugs, holding hands, kiss on the cheeks, and will say “I love you” in front of your family.

In the event that customers want a kiss on the lips, there is an additional charge of P1,000 that must be paid. Likewise, he will charge P1,000 for every hour that passes. However, according to his post, the terms are up for negotiation.

“Mahal naman talent fee mo… sumasabay ka pa sa presyo ng sibuyas,” a netizen commented after seeing the prices of the packages.

“Pass po.🤣 Meron nga libre lang, ililibre ka pa.🤣🤣🤣,” another commented.

Netizens who had been following his account commented that the photo he posted with the advertisement appeared to have been edited, especially after a screenshot of his earlier photo post, in which he requested group members to edit his original photo and add abs, surfaced.

