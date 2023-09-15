A landing craft tank ran aground in the ocean near Calis Point in Coron on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. due to a lookout’s alleged error in judgment caused by poor visibility.

Based on the initial inquiry carried out by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the grounding of the LCT Lady Alina off Coron Island resulted from a crew member’s error in judgment due to limited visibility.

The crew noted that their GPS did not provide information about the reef at the location of the incident.

Following the incident, personnel from the Coast Guard Station Coron and the Marine Environmental Protection Unit (MEPU) assessed the situation to check for potential oil spills. Fortunately, no oil spills were detected.

The ship’s captain confirmed that all 17 crew members, including himself, are in good health and remain aboard the vessel. They plan to attempt to navigate the ship during the expected high tide on September 15, 2023.

The PCG team is actively monitoring the situation and is ready to provide further assistance if necessary.