- Advertisement by Google -

The management of Landbank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) is warning the public concerning scammers who are allegedly using Google Ads and fake websites to steal their money.

LANDBANK warned on social media yesterday that the phony ads are designed to direct users to a phishing website in order to obtain important information that could lead to them losing money.

“Ginagamit na ngayon ng mga scammers ang Google Ads para makapanlinlang ang pekeng LANDBANK site na kanilang ginawa. Ang mga Ads na ito ay ginawa upang mapunta kayo sa isang phishing website para makuha ang iyong personal or financial information,” the bank said.

It advised the public to be cautious when visiting websites, as they may appear as official iAccess websites.

- Advertisement -

LANDBANK strongly urged its customers and prospective clients to only use its URLs for their digital banking channels, such as the iAccess website, and to only access www.landbank.com, for security reasons.

Dahil dito, pinapaalalahanan ang lahat na maging mas mapanuri sa mga phishing websites na nagpapanggap bilang opisyal na iAccess website. Tingnan ang actual Google ads ng mga phishing sites sa ibaba para sa aming tips upang makaiwas sa ganitong uri ng scam.

LANDBANK said the public should always verify that the URL of iAccess website is correct and check if it has no spelling errors, only visit their website to get to the iAccess portal, boomark the iAccess website URL so they can easily find it, and not to give their personal or financial information to anyone.

Additionally, the general public is advised not to share their CVVs, or credit verification values, or one-time pins or passwords.

Any related incidents may be reported to the LANDBANK Customer Care Hotline (02) 8-405-7000 o 1-800-10-405-7000 (PLDT Domestic Toll-Free Number) or e-mail: customercare@mail.landbank.com. (LBP/PIA-NCR)

About Post Author