The Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) has clarified that its systems have not been hacked and continue to be secure, following reports that two teachers who manage payroll accounts encountered suspected fraudulent activity and lost around P26,000 and P121,000.

Landbank said that based on their initial inquiry, the teachers’ devices were hacked via phishing, compromising their personal information.

Phishing is the deceptive practice of sending emails posing as legitimate companies in order to trick individuals into disclosing personal information such as passwords and credit card details.

“The bank has already reached out to the affected customers and is working on the resolution of these isolated cases at the soonest possible time,” it said.

- Advertisement -

Landbank assures customers that their accounts and personal information remain safe, as it maintains the highest level of security in all its systems.

“Landbank also advises the public to remain vigilant against phishing scams and all other forms of online banking fraud. Landbank reminds its customers to refrain from opening suspicious emails, links and attachments, and sharing your account and personal information. Official Landbank representatives will never ask for the critical financial information of customers,” it added.

Landbank said fraudulent activities may be reported by customers to their respective handling branch or their Customer Care Hotline through (02) 8-405-7000 or 1-800-10-405-7000, or via email at customercare@mail.landbank.com.